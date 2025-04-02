Oddity Tech (NASDAQ:ODD) Shares Up 4.2% – Here’s What Happened

Oddity Tech Ltd. (NASDAQ:ODD – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 4.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $43.72 and last traded at $44.74. 30,790 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 536,094 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.94.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ODD shares. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Oddity Tech in a research report on Friday, December 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America upped their price objective on Oddity Tech from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Oddity Tech in a report on Friday, January 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Barclays increased their price target on Oddity Tech from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Oddity Tech from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Oddity Tech presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.00.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $44.64 and a 200-day moving average of $43.19. The stock has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of 27.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 4.20.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new position in Oddity Tech in the 4th quarter valued at $797,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Oddity Tech during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,767,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oddity Tech by 4.7% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 59,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,387,000 after buying an additional 2,665 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Oddity Tech by 5.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 236,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,538,000 after acquiring an additional 12,700 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Oddity Tech by 1.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 63,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,569,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. 35.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oddity Tech Ltd. operates as a consumer tech company that builds digital-first brands for the beauty and wellness industries in the United States and internationally. It serves consumers worldwide through its AI-driven online platform, which uses data science, machine learning, and computer vision capabilities to identify consumer needs, and develop solutions in the form of beauty and wellness products.

