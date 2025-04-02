O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Sells 3,052 Shares of KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB – Free Report) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 128,557 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,052 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in KB Financial Group were worth $7,315,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in KB Financial Group during the third quarter worth $35,000. Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in KB Financial Group by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,472 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of KB Financial Group during the third quarter worth approximately $236,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in KB Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at $222,000. Finally, Optas LLC bought a new position in KB Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at $261,000. Institutional investors own 11.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on KB. StockNews.com cut KB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley raised shares of KB Financial Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th.

KB Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of KB Financial Group stock opened at $54.66 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.25. KB Financial Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.59 and a fifty-two week high of $72.89. The firm has a market cap of $21.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.99.

KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 5th. The bank reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter. KB Financial Group had a return on equity of 7.71% and a net margin of 12.33%. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that KB Financial Group Inc. will post 8.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KB Financial Group Profile

KB Financial Group Inc provides a range of banking and related financial services to consumers and corporations in South Korea, the United States, New Zealand, China, Cambodia, the United Kingdom, Indonesia, and internationally. The company operates through Retail Banking, Corporate Banking, Other Banking Services, Credit Card, Securities, Life Insurance, and Non-Life Insurance segments.

