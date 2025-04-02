O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Free Report) by 29.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,786 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 9,068 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Leidos were worth $5,732,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Leidos in the 4th quarter worth $266,419,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Leidos by 13.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,504,392 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $571,216,000 after purchasing an additional 405,256 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Leidos by 435.1% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 464,573 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $67,032,000 after purchasing an additional 377,756 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Leidos by 151.6% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 548,748 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $79,053,000 after purchasing an additional 330,623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Leidos in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,402,000. 76.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Leidos alerts:

Insider Transactions at Leidos

In other news, Director Gary Stephen May sold 2,128 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.24, for a total value of $279,278.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,478,287.36. This trade represents a 15.89 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert C. Kovarik, Jr. sold 1,511 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.56, for a total transaction of $203,320.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $862,260.48. This trade represents a 19.08 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Leidos from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 8th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Leidos from $162.00 to $156.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. TD Cowen lowered shares of Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. William Blair downgraded shares of Leidos from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Leidos from $197.00 to $191.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Leidos currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $178.07.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on LDOS

Leidos Stock Performance

Shares of Leidos stock opened at $134.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $17.28 billion, a PE ratio of 14.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $123.23 and a 52 week high of $202.90. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $136.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $153.37.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The aerospace company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.13. Leidos had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 30.93%. Equities analysts forecast that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 10.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Leidos Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.32%.

Leidos Profile

(Free Report)

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health segments. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Leidos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leidos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.