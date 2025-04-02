O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Has $7.87 Million Stock Holdings in Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX – Free Report) by 17.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 58,367 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,462 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC owned 0.18% of Matson worth $7,870,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Matson by 10.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 286,968 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $40,927,000 after purchasing an additional 26,366 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Matson by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 182,570 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $24,707,000 after acquiring an additional 8,704 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Matson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,328,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in Matson by 7.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 10,079 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,437,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Matson during the third quarter valued at approximately $512,000. 84.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MATX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens raised their target price on Matson from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Matson from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th.

Shares of NYSE:MATX opened at $131.11 on Wednesday. Matson, Inc. has a one year low of $100.50 and a one year high of $169.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $136.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $141.16.

Matson (NYSE:MATX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The shipping company reported $3.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.60. Matson had a net margin of 12.37% and a return on equity of 16.89%. The company had revenue of $890.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $851.78 million. Research analysts predict that Matson, Inc. will post 13.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 6th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 6th. Matson’s payout ratio is 9.69%.

In related news, EVP John P. Lauer sold 7,985 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.73, for a total value of $1,075,819.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,192 shares in the company, valued at $3,394,118.16. This trade represents a 24.07 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Richard S. Kinney sold 1,997 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.11, for a total transaction of $273,808.67. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,425 shares in the company, valued at $1,155,151.75. The trade was a 19.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

Matson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of ocean transportation and logistics services. It operates through two segments, Ocean Transportation and Logistics. The Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Japan, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia.

