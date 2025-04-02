O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Has $6.09 Million Stake in SK Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SKM)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SK Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SKM – Free Report) by 41.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 289,356 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 85,278 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC owned about 0.07% of SK Telecom worth $6,088,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SKM. Principal Securities Inc. grew its holdings in SK Telecom by 147.7% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 1,209 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the period. Matthews International Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SK Telecom by 102.5% during the fourth quarter. Matthews International Capital Management LLC now owns 2,550 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of SK Telecom by 34.4% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,019 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 773 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of SK Telecom by 130.8% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 7,526 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 4,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of SK Telecom by 180.1% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 8,260 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 5,311 shares in the last quarter.

SK Telecom Price Performance

Shares of SKM opened at $21.18 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.65 and a 200-day moving average of $22.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.77. SK Telecom Co., Ltd. has a twelve month low of $19.88 and a twelve month high of $24.58.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SK Telecom ( NYSE:SKM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter. SK Telecom had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 10.39%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that SK Telecom Co., Ltd. will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on SKM shares. UBS Group initiated coverage on SK Telecom in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of SK Telecom from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut SK Telecom from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold”.

SK Telecom Profile

SK Telecom Co, Ltd. provides wireless telecommunication services in South Korea. The company operates through three segments: Cellular Services, Fixed-Line Telecommunications Services, and Other Businesses. The Cellular Services segment offers wireless voice and data transmission, Internet of Things solutions, platform, cloud, smart factory solutions, subscription, advertising and curated shopping under T Deal brand name, and metaverse platform-based services, as well as sells wireless devices.

