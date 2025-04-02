O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Has $5.26 Million Holdings in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Free Report) by 24.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,402 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 16,300 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $5,262,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HDB. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in HDFC Bank by 105.1% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 6,503 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 3,333 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 44.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 79,026 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,085,000 after buying an additional 24,159 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its position in HDFC Bank by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 4,807 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in HDFC Bank by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 43,434 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,717,000 after buying an additional 6,443 shares during the period. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in HDFC Bank in the third quarter worth approximately $997,000. Institutional investors own 17.61% of the company’s stock.

Get HDFC Bank alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on HDB shares. Nomura Securities raised HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Nomura upgraded shares of HDFC Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd.

HDFC Bank Price Performance

HDB opened at $65.24 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $61.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.72. The company has a market capitalization of $165.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.09. HDFC Bank Limited has a 1 year low of $54.99 and a 1 year high of $68.50.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.08. HDFC Bank had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 12.19%. As a group, analysts anticipate that HDFC Bank Limited will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HDFC Bank Profile

(Free Report)

HDFC Bank Limited provides banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in three segments: Wholesale Banking, Retail Banking, and Treasury Services. It accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, and overdrafts against fixed deposits.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HDB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HDFC Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HDFC Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.