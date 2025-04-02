O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) by 36.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 91,691 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 24,629 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Sempra were worth $8,043,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRE. Bcwm LLC bought a new position in shares of Sempra during the fourth quarter valued at $10,640,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in Sempra by 26.0% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,955 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435 shares during the last quarter. SCP Investment LP bought a new stake in Sempra during the 4th quarter valued at about $596,000. Hartree Partners LP purchased a new position in Sempra in the fourth quarter worth about $478,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of Sempra by 36.7% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 546,651 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,750,000 after buying an additional 146,751 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Sempra alerts:

Sempra Stock Performance

SRE opened at $71.57 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $76.65 and its 200 day moving average is $82.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $46.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.76, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.76. Sempra has a 12-month low of $64.89 and a 12-month high of $95.77.

Sempra Increases Dividend

Sempra ( NYSE:SRE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.03. Sempra had a net margin of 22.63% and a return on equity of 8.06%. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.73 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sempra will post 4.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 20th will be paid a $0.645 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 20th. This represents a $2.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. This is an increase from Sempra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.37%.

Insider Transactions at Sempra

In related news, SVP Alexander Lisa Larroque sold 2,755 shares of Sempra stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.93, for a total transaction of $225,717.15. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,139,236.65. The trade was a 16.54 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 49,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.94, for a total transaction of $4,125,186.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $165.88. This represents a 100.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have purchased 9,319 shares of company stock valued at $651,676 over the last quarter. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Argus downgraded shares of Sempra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $77.00 price target (down previously from $96.00) on shares of Sempra in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Sempra from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. UBS Group lowered Sempra from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of Sempra from $95.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.33.

Check Out Our Latest Report on SRE

Sempra Profile

(Free Report)

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sempra California, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The Sempra California segment provides electric services; and natural gas services to San Diego County.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sempra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sempra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.