O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Cuts Stake in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) by 9.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,636 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 7,540 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $6,508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Center For Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC now owns 4,523 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Omnicom Group by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,228 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Omnicom Group by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,523 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Convergence Financial LLC boosted its stake in Omnicom Group by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Convergence Financial LLC now owns 2,694 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 6,493 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $559,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. 91.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OMC stock opened at $79.72 on Wednesday. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $78.69 and a 52-week high of $107.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $83.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.17. The stock has a market cap of $15.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

Omnicom Group ( NYSE:OMC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The business services provider reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.03. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.44% and a return on equity of 36.39%. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.20 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 8.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 11th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 11th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.58%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on OMC shares. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $121.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 24th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Omnicom Group from $117.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Omnicom Group from $110.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Macquarie reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Omnicom Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Omnicom Group from $119.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Omnicom Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.43.

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and branding, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

