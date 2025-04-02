O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Buys 42,395 Shares of American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT – Free Report) by 17.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 285,134 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,395 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.47% of American Assets Trust worth $7,488,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AAT. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of American Assets Trust by 2.3% in the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 17,076 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in American Assets Trust by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 11,893 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of American Assets Trust by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 17,831 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares in the last quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Assets Trust by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,949 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of American Assets Trust by 56.5% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,217 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 1,161 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Mizuho lowered their price target on American Assets Trust from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 25th.

American Assets Trust Stock Performance

NYSE AAT opened at $20.10 on Wednesday. American Assets Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.56 and a 52-week high of $29.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.93 and a 200-day moving average of $25.14. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.58 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 8.17 and a current ratio of 8.17.

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.41. American Assets Trust had a return on equity of 4.98% and a net margin of 12.40%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that American Assets Trust, Inc. will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Assets Trust Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 6th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is a boost from American Assets Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 6th. American Assets Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 152.81%.

American Assets Trust Company Profile

American Assets Trust, Inc is a full service, vertically integrated and self-administered real estate investment trust ("REIT"), headquartered in San Diego, California. The company has over 55 years of experience in acquiring, improving, developing and managing premier office, retail, and residential properties throughout the United States in some of the nation's most dynamic, high-barrier-to-entry markets primarily in Southern California, Northern California, Washington, Oregon, Texas and Hawaii.

