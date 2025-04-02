O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 32.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,178 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $8,320,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Equinix by 0.3% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,894,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,681,256,000 after buying an additional 5,910 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in shares of Equinix by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $751,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equinix during the 3rd quarter worth $279,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Equinix by 61.3% in the 3rd quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $703,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Equinix by 157.8% in the third quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 7,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,310,000 after purchasing an additional 4,351 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Adaire Fox-Martin sold 1,370 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $909.51, for a total value of $1,246,028.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,937,268.79. The trade was a 24.04 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $912.21, for a total transaction of $114,026.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,117,838.49. This trade represents a 0.70 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,054 shares of company stock valued at $17,466,950 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EQIX. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Equinix from $822.00 to $834.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 20th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Equinix from $1,085.00 to $1,065.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Citizens Jmp raised Equinix to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Equinix from $950.00 to $975.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $1,200.00 price objective on shares of Equinix in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,007.59.

Equinix Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EQIX opened at $816.95 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $79.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $891.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $908.26. Equinix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $684.14 and a 52 week high of $994.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $7.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $5.17. Equinix had a return on equity of 6.31% and a net margin of 9.32%. Equities research analysts forecast that Equinix, Inc. will post 33.1 EPS for the current year.

Equinix Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $4.69 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 26th. This represents a $18.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. This is an increase from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.26. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 219.42%.

Equinix Profile

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

