Nuveen Preferred and Income ETF (NASDAQ:NPFI) Increases Dividend to $0.14 Per Share

Nuveen Preferred and Income ETF (NASDAQ:NPFI – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, March 31st, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.1392 per share on Wednesday, April 2nd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 1st. This is a 36.9% increase from Nuveen Preferred and Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.10.

Nuveen Preferred and Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NPFI traded down $0.17 on Tuesday, reaching $25.57. 858 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,313. Nuveen Preferred and Income ETF has a 1-year low of $24.99 and a 1-year high of $26.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.75 and a 200-day moving average of $25.81.

About Nuveen Preferred and Income ETF

The Nuveen Preferred and Income ETF (NPFI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of institutional preferred securities and other income-producing debt securities primarily rated investment grade. The fund seeks a high level of current income and total return.

