Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NNY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NNY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,600 shares, an increase of 31.9% from the February 28th total of 23,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 61,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund Price Performance
NYSE NNY traded down $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,027. Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund has a fifty-two week low of $7.96 and a fifty-two week high of $8.70. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.31.
Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th were given a dividend of $0.0295 per share. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund Company Profile
Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New York. The fund invests in tax exempt municipal bonds, with a rating of Baa/BBB or higher.
