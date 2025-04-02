Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NNY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NNY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,600 shares, an increase of 31.9% from the February 28th total of 23,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 61,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund Price Performance

NYSE NNY traded down $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,027. Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund has a fifty-two week low of $7.96 and a fifty-two week high of $8.70. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.31.

Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th were given a dividend of $0.0295 per share. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $196,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 38,712 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440 shares during the period. Logan Stone Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $765,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $373,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 64,720 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,783 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.57% of the company’s stock.

Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New York. The fund invests in tax exempt municipal bonds, with a rating of Baa/BBB or higher.

