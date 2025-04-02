NuScale Power (NYSE:SMR) Stock Price Down 5.6% – Should You Sell?

NuScale Power Co. (NYSE:SMR – Get Free Report) shares fell 5.6% on Monday . The company traded as low as $13.78 and last traded at $14.13. 2,304,272 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 8,130,065 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.97.

Separately, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of NuScale Power from $25.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 7th.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.42 and a beta of 1.58.

In other NuScale Power news, CEO John Lawrence Hopkins sold 664,568 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.04, for a total transaction of $11,988,806.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 34,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $625,537. This trade represents a 95.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Jacqueline F. Engel sold 24,618 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.52, for a total value of $357,453.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,683.48. This trade represents a 95.54 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 720,682 shares of company stock valued at $12,840,747 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in NuScale Power during the third quarter worth about $175,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of NuScale Power by 212.4% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 677,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,843,000 after purchasing an additional 460,487 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in NuScale Power in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its position in NuScale Power by 57.2% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 351,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,074,000 after purchasing an additional 128,012 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in NuScale Power by 28.4% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 28,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 6,350 shares in the last quarter. 78.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NuScale Power Corporation engages in the development and sale of modular light water reactor nuclear power plants to supply energy for electrical generation, district heating, desalination, hydrogen production, and other process heat applications. It offers NuScale Power Module (NPM), a water reactor that can generate 77 megawatts of electricity (MWe); and VOYGR power plant designs for three facility sizes that are capable of housing from one to four and six or twelve NPMs.

