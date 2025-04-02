Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX) Shares Up 4.2% – What’s Next?

Shares of Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX – Get Free Report) traded up 4.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $10.92 and last traded at $10.91. 59,109 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 901,264 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.47.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on NRIX. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Nurix Therapeutics from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Nurix Therapeutics from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Leerink Partners started coverage on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 17th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.88.

Get Nurix Therapeutics alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on NRIX

Nurix Therapeutics Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $849.18 million, a PE ratio of -3.89 and a beta of 2.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.16.

Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.08). Nurix Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 354.85% and a negative return on equity of 53.65%. As a group, research analysts predict that Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Nurix Therapeutics

In other Nurix Therapeutics news, CFO Houte Hans Van sold 5,825 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.49, for a total value of $84,404.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $488,660.76. This trade represents a 14.73 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gwenn Hansen sold 3,690 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.85, for a total transaction of $73,246.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 55,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,110,349.45. This trade represents a 6.19 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 12,326 shares of company stock worth $213,449. 7.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nurix Therapeutics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NRIX. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 144.7% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares during the last quarter. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Quarry LP boosted its stake in Nurix Therapeutics by 3,746.2% during the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,435 shares in the last quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Nurix Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $87,000. Finally, Summit Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Nurix Therapeutics by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 877 shares during the last quarter.

About Nurix Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule and cell therapies for the treatment of cancer, inflammatory conditions, and other diseases. The company develops NX-2127, an orally bioavailable Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; NX-5948, an orally bioavailable BTK degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases; and NX-1607, an orally bioavailable Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B (CBL-B) inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nurix Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nurix Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.