Nottingham Advisors Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Nottingham Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 11.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,696 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,208 shares during the quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $4,944,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. BankPlus Trust Department bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Compass Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Bellevue Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

IVW opened at $93.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.22 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a fifty day moving average of $100.37 and a 200 day moving average of $99.92. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $79.07 and a fifty-two week high of $107.14.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

