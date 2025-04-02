Nottingham Advisors Inc. Has $73.14 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Nottingham Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 8.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,040,748 shares of the company’s stock after selling 94,651 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up approximately 9.3% of Nottingham Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Nottingham Advisors Inc. owned 0.07% of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF worth $73,144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IEFA. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Financial Life Planners purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Lee Danner & Bass Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

BATS:IEFA opened at $75.83 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $128.14 billion, a PE ratio of 16.50 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.41. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $68.74 and a 12 month high of $78.95.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

