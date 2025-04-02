Nottingham Advisors Inc. Has $2.58 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Nottingham Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report) by 31.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,998 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 10,752 shares during the quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $2,582,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $104,577,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 372.6% in the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 479,666 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $56,418,000 after purchasing an additional 378,179 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 10,416.1% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 341,564 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,344,000 after purchasing an additional 338,316 shares during the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the third quarter worth $28,952,000. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,271,000.

Get iShares Core High Dividend ETF alerts:

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of HDV opened at $120.51 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $117.15. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $105.65 and a 12 month high of $122.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.62 and a beta of 0.71.

About iShares Core High Dividend ETF

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core High Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core High Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.