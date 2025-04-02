Norwood Financial Corp. (NWFL) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 15th

Norwood Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:NWFL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 31st, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.31 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, May 1st. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 15th.

Norwood Financial has increased its dividend payment by an average of 4.5% annually over the last three years. Norwood Financial has a payout ratio of 45.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Norwood Financial to earn $2.74 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 45.3%.

Get Norwood Financial alerts:

Norwood Financial Price Performance

NWFL opened at $24.56 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Norwood Financial has a 1 year low of $23.50 and a 1 year high of $34.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.47. The firm has a market cap of $227.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,456.00 and a beta of 0.59.

Insider Buying and Selling at Norwood Financial

Norwood Financial ( NASDAQ:NWFL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.17). Norwood Financial had a positive return on equity of 8.38% and a negative net margin of 0.16%. As a group, analysts predict that Norwood Financial will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Ronald R. Schmalzle purchased 2,563 shares of Norwood Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $26.43 per share, for a total transaction of $67,740.09. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $400,890.24. The trade was a 20.33 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 9.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NWFL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on Norwood Financial in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com cut Norwood Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Norwood Financial in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Norwood Financial

About Norwood Financial

(Get Free Report)

Norwood Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Wayne Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing transaction accounts, and statement savings and money market accounts, as well as certificate of deposits.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Norwood Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norwood Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.