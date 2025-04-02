Norges Bank Purchases Shares of 1,760,787 Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,760,787 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,492,000. Norges Bank owned about 0.75% of Aptiv at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of APTV. Harris Associates L P bought a new stake in Aptiv during the third quarter worth $162,640,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Aptiv in the 3rd quarter valued at about $143,909,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Aptiv by 29.9% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,738,514 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $336,861,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090,766 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP bought a new position in Aptiv during the third quarter worth about $56,159,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Aptiv by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,724,091 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $168,619,000 after buying an additional 552,066 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Aptiv from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 10th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $82.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Baird R W raised shares of Aptiv from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Aptiv in a report on Friday, March 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Aptiv from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $75.00 to $82.00 in a report on Monday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Aptiv presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.61.

In other news, SVP Benjamin Lyon sold 14,568 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.50, for a total value of $954,204.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 125,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,203,023.50. This represents a 10.42 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:APTV opened at $59.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $63.96 and a 200-day moving average of $62.87. Aptiv PLC has a 12 month low of $51.47 and a 12 month high of $85.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.56 billion, a PE ratio of 8.59, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.78.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The auto parts company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.12. Aptiv had a net margin of 9.07% and a return on equity of 15.63%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Aptiv PLC will post 7.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, South America, and internationally. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

