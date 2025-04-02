Norges Bank Makes New Investment in Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL)

Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL – Free Report) (TSE:GIL) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,069,601 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $97,275,000. Norges Bank owned 1.36% of Gildan Activewear as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Gildan Activewear by 61.8% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 872 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group increased its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 16,268 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $765,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. TD Private Client Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 3,069 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in Gildan Activewear during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Willis Investment Counsel boosted its holdings in Gildan Activewear by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 35,167 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,655,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. 82.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE GIL opened at $45.08 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 2.22. The firm has a market cap of $6.85 billion, a PE ratio of 18.03, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.39. Gildan Activewear Inc. has a one year low of $32.23 and a one year high of $55.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $49.98 and a 200 day moving average of $48.69.

Gildan Activewear ( NYSE:GIL Get Free Report ) (TSE:GIL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The textile maker reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.30). Gildan Activewear had a return on equity of 28.80% and a net margin of 12.26%. The company had revenue of $822.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $805.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Gildan Activewear Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 12th will be paid a $0.226 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 12th. This is a positive change from Gildan Activewear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Gildan Activewear’s payout ratio is currently 36.00%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Gildan Activewear from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Gildan Activewear from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Gildan Activewear from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, CIBC raised their price target on shares of Gildan Activewear from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Gildan Activewear presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sports shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Glidan Softstyle, Gildan Heavy Cotton, Gildan Ultra Cotton, Gildan DryBlend, Gildan HeavyBlend, Comfort Colors, and American Apparel brands.

