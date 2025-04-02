Norges Bank Invests $97.84 Million in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R)

Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 623,766 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,844,000. Norges Bank owned approximately 1.47% of Ryder System as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Caisse Des Depots ET Consignations acquired a new stake in Ryder System during the 4th quarter worth about $1,682,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 149,415 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $23,437,000 after purchasing an additional 4,062 shares during the period. Bay Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ryder System during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $281,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Ryder System by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,552 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,283,000 after buying an additional 1,557 shares during the period. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new stake in Ryder System in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,788,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.47% of the company’s stock.

Ryder System Price Performance

Shares of Ryder System stock opened at $146.38 on Wednesday. Ryder System, Inc. has a 1-year low of $106.88 and a 1-year high of $171.78. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $154.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $155.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.20 and a beta of 1.23.

Ryder System Announces Dividend

Ryder System ( NYSE:R Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The transportation company reported $3.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.39 by $0.06. Ryder System had a return on equity of 17.23% and a net margin of 3.87%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ryder System, Inc. will post 13.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were paid a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Ryder System’s payout ratio is 29.22%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ryder System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Ryder System from $176.00 to $174.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Ryder System from $160.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.00.

About Ryder System

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full-service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers; access to diesel fuel; and fuel planning and tax reporting, cards, and monitoring services, and centralized billing, as well as sells used vehicles through its retail sales centers and www.ryder.com/used-trucks website, as well as digital and technology support services.

