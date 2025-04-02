Norges Bank Invests $96.69 Million in Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M)

Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,711,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,689,000. Norges Bank owned 2.06% of Macy’s at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in M. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Macy’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of Macy’s by 82.1% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 969 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Macy’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in Macy’s in the fourth quarter valued at $102,000. Finally, Vestcor Inc purchased a new position in shares of Macy’s during the fourth quarter valued at about $115,000. 87.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Macy's alerts:

Macy’s Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of M opened at $12.87 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 1.26. Macy’s, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.48 and a fifty-two week high of $20.70. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.32 and its 200 day moving average is $15.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of 21.81 and a beta of 2.07.

Macy’s Increases Dividend

Macy’s ( NYSE:M Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.25. Macy’s had a net margin of 0.73% and a return on equity of 21.99%. The company had revenue of $7.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.76 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Macy’s, Inc. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th were given a $0.1824 dividend. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.67%. This is a boost from Macy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. Macy’s’s payout ratio is 35.44%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Macy’s news, CEO Antony Spring sold 3,124 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.74, for a total value of $42,923.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 272,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,746,623.20. The trade was a 1.13 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Adrian V. Mitchell sold 3,489 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.74, for a total transaction of $47,938.86. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 116,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,596,107.10. This trade represents a 2.92 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,751 shares of company stock valued at $537,790 over the last quarter. 2.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on M shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Macy’s from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. New Street Research set a $13.00 target price on Macy’s in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley set a $14.00 price target on Macy’s in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Macy’s from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Macy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.30.

View Our Latest Analysis on Macy’s

Macy’s Company Profile

(Free Report)

Macy’s, Inc engages in the retail of apparel, accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. The firm’s brands include Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s, and Bluemercury. It offers men’s, women’s, and children’s apparel, women’s accessories, intimate apparel, shoes, cosmetics, fragrances, as well as home and miscellaneous products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding M? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Macy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.