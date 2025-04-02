Norges Bank Invests $102.49 Million in Elastic (NYSE:ESTC)

Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,034,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,485,000. Norges Bank owned approximately 1.00% of Elastic at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ESTC. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in Elastic by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in Elastic by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 3,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Elastic by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Elastic by 126.4% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Elastic by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 32,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,265,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. 97.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Ashutosh Kulkarni sold 18,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.77, for a total value of $1,700,575.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 376,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,183,165.07. This represents a 4.74 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Shay Banon sold 140,129 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.68, for a total value of $14,948,961.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 2,254,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $240,561,053.04. The trade was a 5.85 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 198,304 shares of company stock worth $20,847,452. Corporate insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ESTC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Elastic from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Elastic from $140.00 to $137.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Elastic from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Elastic from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Elastic in a research report on Friday, January 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 target price for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Elastic has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.74.

Elastic Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of Elastic stock opened at $91.31 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.53 billion, a PE ratio of 166.02 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $104.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.51. Elastic has a 1 year low of $69.00 and a 1 year high of $123.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.48). The company had revenue of $382.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $368.85 million. Elastic had a net margin of 4.39% and a negative return on equity of 13.20%. Equities research analysts predict that Elastic will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

About Elastic

Elastic N.V., a data analytics company, delivers solutions designed to run in public or private clouds in multi-cloud environments. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization on that data.

Featured Articles

