Norges Bank Buys Shares of 736,144 TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO)

Norges Bank acquired a new stake in TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 736,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,613,000. Norges Bank owned approximately 0.43% of TKO Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in TKO Group by 5.3% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 57,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,120,000 after purchasing an additional 2,902 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its holdings in shares of TKO Group by 3.5% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 198,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,601,000 after purchasing an additional 6,770 shares in the last quarter. Aureus Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in TKO Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $243,000. HighVista Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in TKO Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,447,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of TKO Group by 177.2% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 26,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,225,000 after acquiring an additional 16,746 shares in the last quarter. 89.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at TKO Group

In other TKO Group news, Director Sonya E. Medina bought 233 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $142.93 per share, for a total transaction of $33,302.69. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,860. This represents a 13.19 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jonathan Kraft purchased 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $140.69 per share, for a total transaction of $492,415.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,500 shares in the company, valued at $3,306,215. This trade represents a 17.50 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 1,921,383 shares of company stock worth $304,417,051 and have sold 71,457 shares worth $10,153,456. Insiders own 53.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TKO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on TKO Group from $137.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of TKO Group in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 target price (up previously from $145.00) on shares of TKO Group in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of TKO Group from $137.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of TKO Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TKO Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.00.

TKO Group Stock Up 0.2 %

TKO Group stock opened at $153.04 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $155.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $140.19. The company has a market capitalization of $26.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -364.38 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. TKO Group Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.01 and a fifty-two week high of $179.09.

TKO Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th were issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. TKO Group’s payout ratio is currently 7,600.00%.

TKO Group Profile

TKO Group Holdings, Inc operates as a sports and entertainment company. The company produces and licenses live events, television programs, and long-form and short-form content, reality series, and other filmed entertainment on digital and linear channels and via pay-per-view. It is involved in the merchandising of video games, apparel, equipment, trading cards, memorabilia, digital goods, and toys, as well as sale of travel packages and tickets.

