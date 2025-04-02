Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 13,020 Shares of Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT – Free Report) by 11.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 129,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,020 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned 0.13% of Four Corners Property Trust worth $3,515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Four Corners Property Trust by 234.1% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 817 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 165.7% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Four Corners Property Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Synergy Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Four Corners Property Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in Four Corners Property Trust by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the period. 98.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Four Corners Property Trust alerts:

Four Corners Property Trust Stock Down 0.1 %

FCPT opened at $28.69 on Wednesday. Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.38 and a fifty-two week high of $30.93. The company has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.81 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.35.

Four Corners Property Trust Announces Dividend

Four Corners Property Trust ( NYSE:FCPT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.16. Four Corners Property Trust had a net margin of 37.48% and a return on equity of 7.54%. On average, analysts anticipate that Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a $0.355 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.95%. Four Corners Property Trust’s payout ratio is presently 132.71%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FCPT has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Four Corners Property Trust from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Four Corners Property Trust from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Four Corners Property Trust in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.20.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Four Corners Property Trust

Four Corners Property Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

Four Corners Property Trust, Inc engages in the owning, acquisition, and leasing of properties for use in the restaurant and food-service related industries. It operates through the Real Estate Operations and Restaurant Operations segments. The Real Estate Operations segment consists of rental revenues generated by leasing restaurant properties.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Four Corners Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Four Corners Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.