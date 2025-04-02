Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $5.69 Million Stock Holdings in Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 152,650 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,450 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Robinhood Markets were worth $5,688,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its holdings in Robinhood Markets by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 9,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Robinhood Markets by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Robinhood Markets by 104.6% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Robinhood Markets by 130.7% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Robinhood Markets in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Daniel Martin Gallagher, Jr. sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.77, for a total transaction of $3,038,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 706,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,942,634.34. This trade represents a 6.61 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Baiju Bhatt sold 228,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.37, for a total transaction of $9,230,398.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,042 shares in the company, valued at $203,545.54. This trade represents a 97.84 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,955,655 shares of company stock worth $143,072,448. 19.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Wolfe Research downgraded Robinhood Markets from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. JMP Securities increased their price target on Robinhood Markets from $60.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Robinhood Markets in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Robinhood Markets presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.82.

Shares of NASDAQ HOOD opened at $42.16 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 2.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $48.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.60. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.98 and a 1-year high of $66.91.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.13. Robinhood Markets had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 47.81%. Equities research analysts forecast that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

