Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Cuts Position in The Campbell Soup Company (NASDAQ:CPB)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of The Campbell Soup Company (NASDAQ:CPB – Free Report) by 26.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 94,286 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,888 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $3,949,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPB. Sherman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Principal Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Campbell Soup by 45.5% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Trust Co acquired a new stake in Campbell Soup in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 77.7% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. 52.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Anthony Sanzio sold 2,000 shares of Campbell Soup stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.90, for a total transaction of $83,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,551 shares in the company, valued at $693,486.90. This trade represents a 10.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 20.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CPB shares. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Campbell Soup in a report on Monday, March 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Campbell Soup from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Campbell Soup in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Consumer Edge reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Campbell Soup in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $51.00 to $44.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.86.

Campbell Soup Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CPB opened at $39.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.80, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.15. The Campbell Soup Company has a 1 year low of $36.92 and a 1 year high of $52.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Campbell Soup (NASDAQ:CPB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.01. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 23.79%. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that The Campbell Soup Company will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Campbell Soup Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 3rd will be given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 3rd. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.17%.

Campbell Soup Company Profile

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

