Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha (OTCMKTS:NPNYY) versus Brambles (OTCMKTS:BXBLY) Head to Head Contrast

Dividends

Brambles pays an annual dividend of $0.73 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha pays an annual dividend of $0.23 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.5%. Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha pays out 16.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Risk and Volatility

Brambles has a beta of 0.91, indicating that its stock price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha has a beta of 1.19, indicating that its stock price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Brambles alerts:

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.0% of Brambles shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brambles N/A N/A N/A Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha 18.28% 15.53% 10.26%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Brambles and Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Brambles and Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Brambles $6.55 billion 2.70 $779.90 million N/A N/A Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha $16.54 billion 0.93 $1.51 billion $1.36 4.88

Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha has higher revenue and earnings than Brambles.

Summary

Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha beats Brambles on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Brambles

(Get Free Report)

Brambles Limited operates as a supply-chain logistics company. It operates through CHEP North America and Latin America; CHEP Europe, Middle East, Africa and India; and CHEP Australia, New Zealand and Asia, excluding India segments. The company engages in the pooling of unit-load equipment and associated services, focusing on the outsourced management of pallets, crates, and containers. It serves customers in the fast-moving consumer goods, fresh produce, beverage, retail, and general manufacturing industries. Brambles Limited was founded in 1875 and is based in Sydney, Australia.

About Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha

(Get Free Report)

Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha provides various logistics services worldwide. It operates through Liner & Logistics Business, Bulk Shipping Business, and Other Business segments. The company offers liner trading services, such as container shipping, and terminal and stevedoring services for containerships, car carriers, and cruise ships; and air cargo transportation services. It also provides bulk shipping services comprising transport services for finished automobiles, heavy construction machines, and used cars; transportation services for bulk freight, including iron ore, coal, and wood chips; and transportation services for crude oil, petroleum products, chemicals, liquefied petroleum gas, liquefied natural gas, and coal. In addition, the company is involved in the upstream areas of the supply chain for oil and natural gas. Further, it operates Asuka II, a luxury cruise ship; and manages commercial and residential buildings. Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha was incorporated in 1885 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

Receive News & Ratings for Brambles Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brambles and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.