Nexxen International (OTCMKTS:TTTPF) Trading 5.7% Higher – Time to Buy?

Nexxen International Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TTTPF – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 5.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $4.95 and last traded at $4.95. 419 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 1,131 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.69.
Nexxen International Stock Performance
The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.56.
Nexxen International Company Profile
Nexxen International Ltd. provides end-to-end software platform that enables advertisers to reach publishers Israel. The company's demand side platform (DSP) offers full-service and self-managed marketplace access to advertisers and agencies to execute their digital marketing campaigns in real time across various ad formats.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Nexxen International
- The 3 Best Blue-Chip Stocks to Buy Now
- Homebuilders in Freefall: Bargain Opportunity or Falling Knife?
- What is the Hang Seng index?
- The 3 Most Talked About Investments on WallStreetBets Right Now
- What Investors Must Know About Over-the-Counter (OTC) Stocks
- Analyst Targets Signal More Growth in CrowdStrike Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Nexxen International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexxen International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.