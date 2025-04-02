Nexxen International (OTCMKTS:TTTPF) Trading 5.7% Higher – Time to Buy?

Nexxen International Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TTTPF – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 5.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $4.95 and last traded at $4.95. 419 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 1,131 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.69.

Nexxen International Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.56.

Nexxen International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Nexxen International Ltd. provides end-to-end software platform that enables advertisers to reach publishers Israel. The company's demand side platform (DSP) offers full-service and self-managed marketplace access to advertisers and agencies to execute their digital marketing campaigns in real time across various ad formats.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nexxen International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexxen International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.