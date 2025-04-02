Next 15 Group plc (OTCMKTS:NXFNF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Next 15 Group plc (OTCMKTS:NXFNF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,200 shares, a growth of 28.6% from the February 28th total of 5,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Next 15 Group Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:NXFNF opened at $4.34 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.39. Next 15 Group has a fifty-two week low of $4.34 and a fifty-two week high of $13.23.

About Next 15 Group

Next 15 Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides communications services in the United Kingdom, Europe, Africa, the United States, and the Asia Pacific. It offers strategy and insight, online marketing, corporate and internal communications, media training, brand and message consultancy, market research, digital, marketing communications, and creative and content, as well as public, media, analyst, and investor relation services; and digital and technology products and services.

