Next 15 Group plc (OTCMKTS:NXFNF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Next 15 Group plc (OTCMKTS:NXFNF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,200 shares, a growth of 28.6% from the February 28th total of 5,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
Next 15 Group Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:NXFNF opened at $4.34 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.39. Next 15 Group has a fifty-two week low of $4.34 and a fifty-two week high of $13.23.
About Next 15 Group
