New Mountain Finance Co. 8.250% Notes due 2028 (NASDAQ:NMFCZ) Announces $0.52 Quarterly Dividend

New Mountain Finance Co. 8.250% Notes due 2028 (NASDAQ:NMFCZ – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 1st, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.5156 per share on Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 1st.

New Mountain Finance Co. 8.250% Notes due 2028 Stock Performance

Shares of NMFCZ traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $25.54. The stock had a trading volume of 1,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,332. New Mountain Finance Co. 8.250% Notes due 2028 has a 12 month low of $24.95 and a 12 month high of $26.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.61.

