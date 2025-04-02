New Gold (NYSE:NGD) Stock Price Up 2.1% – Should You Buy?

New Gold Inc. (NYSE:NGD – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 2.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $3.67 and last traded at $3.68. 2,254,468 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 10,696,727 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.60.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial upgraded New Gold to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Bank of America upgraded New Gold from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $2.60 to $3.90 in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of New Gold from $3.60 to $3.40 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of New Gold from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, New Gold currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.66.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.04 and its 200 day moving average is $2.87. The company has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.08 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NGD. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of New Gold in the fourth quarter worth $2,830,000. PKO Investment Management Joint Stock Co purchased a new stake in New Gold in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $874,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its position in New Gold by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 910,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,258,000 after purchasing an additional 7,367 shares during the last quarter. Wexford Capital LP purchased a new position in New Gold in the fourth quarter worth $310,000. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of New Gold during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.82% of the company’s stock.

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, develops and operates of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company’s principal operating properties include 100% interest in the Rainy River mine located in Northwestern Ontario, Canada; and New Afton project situated in South-Central British Columbia.

