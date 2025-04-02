New Age Alpha Advisors LLC Takes $251,000 Position in Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP)

New Age Alpha Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,431 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Curio Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Installed Building Products in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Installed Building Products by 295.7% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 364 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its position in Installed Building Products by 953.3% in the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 316 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 1,118 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Installed Building Products in the third quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Installed Building Products alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on IBP shares. Seaport Res Ptn cut Installed Building Products from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Benchmark cut their price target on Installed Building Products from $250.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Installed Building Products in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $183.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Installed Building Products from $240.00 to $180.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered Installed Building Products from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $238.00 to $206.00 in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $216.09.

Installed Building Products Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:IBP opened at $172.35 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $179.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $202.12. Installed Building Products, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $159.77 and a fifty-two week high of $281.04. The company has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.15 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 2.50.

Installed Building Products Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th were issued a $0.37 dividend. This is a positive change from Installed Building Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Installed Building Products’s payout ratio is 16.26%.

Installed Building Products Profile

(Free Report)

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the United States. It operates through Installation, Distribution, and Manufacturing operation segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Installed Building Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Installed Building Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.