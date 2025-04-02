New Age Alpha Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 5,776 ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:SFBS)

New Age Alpha Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:SFBS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 5,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $489,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 2.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,157,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $93,126,000 after buying an additional 23,555 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares in the 3rd quarter worth $208,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 411.5% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 3,790 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 169.0% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 521,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,155,000 after purchasing an additional 29,247 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.31% of the company’s stock.

Get ServisFirst Bancshares alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on SFBS shares. StockNews.com raised shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 5th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th.

ServisFirst Bancshares Stock Down 2.1 %

NYSE:SFBS opened at $80.85 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $87.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.43 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.11 and a 1-year high of $101.37.

ServisFirst Bancshares (NYSE:SFBS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.08. ServisFirst Bancshares had a net margin of 23.16% and a return on equity of 14.81%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ServisFirst Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.335 per share. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 1st. ServisFirst Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.21%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Christopher J. Mettler sold 18,000 shares of ServisFirst Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.68, for a total transaction of $1,596,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,436 shares in the company, valued at $1,546,224.48. The trade was a 50.80 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ServisFirst Bancshares Profile

(Free Report)

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ServisFirst Bank that provides various banking services to individual and corporate customers. It accepts demand, time, savings, and other deposits; checking, money market, and IRA accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company's loan products include commercial lending products, including seasonal, bridge, and term loans for working capital, expansion of the business, acquisition of property, and plant and equipment, as well as commercial lines of credit; commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans, vehicle financing, loans secured by deposits, and secured and unsecured personal loans.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SFBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:SFBS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ServisFirst Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServisFirst Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.