New Age Alpha Advisors LLC Makes New $485,000 Investment in Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS)

New Age Alpha Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 9,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $485,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in Doximity by 468.1% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 534 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in shares of Doximity by 69.1% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Doximity by 49.4% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 756 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in Doximity in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Morse Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Doximity during the third quarter valued at $46,000. 87.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on DOCS shares. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Doximity from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Leerink Partners upgraded Doximity from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $83.00 price target (up previously from $65.00) on shares of Doximity in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Stephens started coverage on shares of Doximity in a research report on Friday, December 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Doximity from $58.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.22.

Doximity Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DOCS opened at $56.67 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.81. Doximity, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.96 and a fifty-two week high of $85.21. The company has a market capitalization of $10.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.67, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.34.

Insider Activity at Doximity

In other news, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.62, for a total value of $1,152,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $366,463.20. This represents a 75.87 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 37.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Doximity Company Profile

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up to date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

Featured Stories

