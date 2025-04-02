New Age Alpha Advisors LLC Makes New $353,000 Investment in RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI)

New Age Alpha Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,141 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $353,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in RLI during the 3rd quarter valued at about $478,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in RLI by 9.5% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,952 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in RLI by 172.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 53,921 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,357,000 after buying an additional 34,159 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP raised its position in RLI by 144.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 4,630 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $718,000 after buying an additional 2,738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in RLI by 27.0% during the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 2,713 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares during the period. 77.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get RLI alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on RLI shares. StockNews.com raised shares of RLI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Jefferies Financial Group cut RLI from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $61.00 in a report on Monday, January 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on RLI from $100.50 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Compass Point reduced their price target on RLI from $185.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of RLI from $88.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, RLI has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.80.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other RLI news, insider Jeffrey D. Fick bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $72.13 per share, with a total value of $144,260.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 142,061 shares in the company, valued at $10,246,859.93. This trade represents a 1.43 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Craig W. Kliethermes bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $71.35 per share, with a total value of $356,750.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 139,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,931,206.50. This represents a 3.73 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 11,200 shares of company stock worth $805,774. Insiders own 4.91% of the company’s stock.

RLI Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of RLI opened at $80.76 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $7.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.57 and a beta of 0.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $75.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.51. RLI Corp. has a 12 month low of $67.53 and a 12 month high of $91.15.

RLI (NYSE:RLI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.64). RLI had a return on equity of 16.63% and a net margin of 19.53%. Analysts predict that RLI Corp. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RLI Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This is a positive change from RLI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. RLI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.00%.

About RLI

(Free Report)

RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RLI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for RLI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RLI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.