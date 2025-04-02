New Age Alpha Advisors LLC Invests $312,000 in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT)

New Age Alpha Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $312,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Essent Group by 132.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 424,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,294,000 after acquiring an additional 241,840 shares in the last quarter. Erste Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in Essent Group in the third quarter worth $511,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Essent Group during the third quarter worth $177,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Essent Group in the third quarter valued at $232,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Essent Group in the third quarter valued at about $548,000. 93.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Essent Group Trading Up 0.9 %
NYSE:ESNT opened at $58.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.52, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.09. Essent Group Ltd. has a 1-year low of $52.22 and a 1-year high of $65.34. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $56.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.84.
Essent Group Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. This is an increase from Essent Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Essent Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.13%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research firms have weighed in on ESNT. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of Essent Group from $72.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $67.00 price target on shares of Essent Group in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Essent Group from $67.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Barclays cut Essent Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $69.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Essent Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.57.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Essent Group
Essent Group Company Profile
Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. Its mortgage insurance products include primary, pool, and master policy. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; underwriting consulting; and contract underwriting services, as well as risk management products and title insurance and settlement services.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Essent Group
- How to Short a Stock in 5 Easy Steps
- D-Wave: Multiple Use Cases Emerge Following Quantum Supremacy
- Where Do I Find 52-Week Highs and Lows?
- Amazon Falls Back to a Key Support Line: Here’s How to Play It
- How to Calculate Retirement Income: MarketBeat’s Calculator
- Buffett Trims Equities, But Still Keeps Buying This Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Essent Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essent Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.