New Age Alpha Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 55,017 JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU)

New Age Alpha Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 55,017 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $432,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in JetBlue Airways by 88.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,513,751 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $36,170,000 after purchasing an additional 2,584,350 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of JetBlue Airways in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,624,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in JetBlue Airways by 5,648.9% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,470,062 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,555,000 after buying an additional 1,444,491 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in JetBlue Airways by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,725,671 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $52,864,000 after buying an additional 1,063,929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 429.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,232,385 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,084,000 after buying an additional 999,713 shares in the last quarter. 83.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get JetBlue Airways alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on JBLU. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of JetBlue Airways from $6.85 to $7.60 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $6.50 target price on shares of JetBlue Airways in a report on Friday, January 17th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of JetBlue Airways from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on JetBlue Airways from $5.50 to $5.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut JetBlue Airways from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at JetBlue Airways

In related news, CFO Ursula L. Hurley sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.50, for a total value of $112,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 41,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $313,747.50. This trade represents a 26.39 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nik Mittal purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.14 per share, with a total value of $614,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 116,443 shares in the company, valued at $714,960.02. This represents a 608.16 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

JetBlue Airways Price Performance

Shares of JBLU opened at $4.78 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08. JetBlue Airways Co. has a fifty-two week low of $4.44 and a fifty-two week high of $8.31. The company has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.04 and a beta of 1.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.64.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The transportation company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.21. JetBlue Airways had a negative return on equity of 9.31% and a negative net margin of 8.57%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.19) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that JetBlue Airways Co. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JetBlue Airways Company Profile

(Free Report)

JetBlue Airways Corporation provides air transportation services. The company operates a fleet of Airbus A321, Airbus A220, Airbus A321neo, Airbus A320 Restyled, Airbus A320, Airbus A321 with Mint, Airbus A321neo with Mint, Airbus A321neoLR with Mint, and Embraer E190 aircraft. It also serves 100 destinations across the United States, the Caribbean and Latin America, Canada, and Europe.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for JetBlue Airways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JetBlue Airways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.