New Age Alpha Advisors LLC Buys New Position in Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM)

New Age Alpha Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,403 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $453,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CALM. Quarry LP lifted its stake in Cal-Maine Foods by 32.5% during the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 770 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 339.1% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,032 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods during the 4th quarter valued at $134,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,368 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 350.5% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,437 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118 shares during the last quarter. 84.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CALM stock opened at $91.40 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.11 and a beta of -0.12. Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.00 and a 1-year high of $116.41. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.91.

Cal-Maine Foods ( NASDAQ:CALM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 7th. The basic materials company reported $4.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.05 by $0.42. Cal-Maine Foods had a net margin of 20.39% and a return on equity of 33.69%. The business had revenue of $954.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $751.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 82.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. will post 15.59 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $97.00 price target on shares of Cal-Maine Foods in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cal-Maine Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cal-Maine Foods

In other news, Director Letitia Callender Hughes sold 809 shares of Cal-Maine Foods stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.97, for a total transaction of $88,965.73. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 42,761 shares in the company, valued at $4,702,427.17. The trade was a 1.86 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 13.45% of the company’s stock.

About Cal-Maine Foods

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, free-range, pasture-raised, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse Eggs, Sunups, Sunny Meadow, and 4Grain brand names.

