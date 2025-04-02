New Age Alpha Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 5,398 Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO)

New Age Alpha Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 5,398 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $481,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in Exponent by 129.8% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 278 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Atala Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Exponent in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Exponent during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Exponent by 76.7% in the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 440 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in Exponent in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.37% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Exponent

In related news, VP Richard Reiss sold 1,736 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.93, for a total transaction of $149,174.48. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,674. This represents a 49.10 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Exponent Price Performance

NASDAQ:EXPO opened at $80.78 on Wednesday. Exponent, Inc. has a 1 year low of $77.30 and a 1 year high of $115.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $86.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.27. The company has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.10 and a beta of 0.77.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.06. Exponent had a return on equity of 27.27% and a net margin of 19.52%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Exponent, Inc. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exponent Company Profile

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Engineering and Other Scientific, and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment provides services in the areas of biomechanics, biomedical engineering and sciences, buildings and structures, civil engineering, construction consulting, data sciences, electrical engineering and computer science, human factors, materials and corrosion engineering, mechanical engineering, polymer science and materials chemistry, thermal sciences, and vehicle engineering.

