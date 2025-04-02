NET Power (NYSE:NPWR) Trading Down 7.2% – Here’s Why

NET Power Inc. (NYSE:NPWR – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 7.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $2.49 and last traded at $2.50. Approximately 254,330 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 58% from the average daily volume of 608,752 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.69.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of brokerages have issued reports on NPWR. Citigroup upgraded shares of NET Power from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of NET Power from $11.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 12th.
Get Our Latest Report on NET Power
NET Power Trading Down 3.9 %
Hedge Funds Weigh In On NET Power
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of NET Power by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,865,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,345,000 after purchasing an additional 332,554 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in NET Power by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 658,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,976,000 after buying an additional 11,979 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in NET Power by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 448,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,750,000 after buying an additional 38,627 shares in the last quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in NET Power by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC now owns 411,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,358,000 after buying an additional 23,888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of NET Power by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 369,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,589,000 after acquiring an additional 38,910 shares in the last quarter. 53.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
NET Power Company Profile
NET Power Inc operates as a clean energy technology company. The company invents, develops, and licenses clean power generation technology. NET Power Inc was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than NET Power
- How to Capture the Benefits of Dividend Increases
- Homebuilders in Freefall: Bargain Opportunity or Falling Knife?
- Asset Allocation: The Key to a Successful Portfolio. Are You Paying Attention to Yours?
- The 3 Most Talked About Investments on WallStreetBets Right Now
- The 3 Best Fintech Stocks to Buy Now
- Analyst Targets Signal More Growth in CrowdStrike Stock
Receive News & Ratings for NET Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NET Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.