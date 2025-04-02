Neonc Technologies (NASDAQ:NTHI) Trading Down 15.7% – Here’s Why

Neonc Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTHI – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 15.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $10.10 and last traded at $11.26. Approximately 39,700 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 11% from the average daily volume of 44,725 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.36.
Neonc Technologies Trading Down 15.7 %
About Neonc Technologies
Neonc Technologies Holdings, Inc develops novel molecular technology that provides enhanced targeted delivery of technologies for treating central nervous system diseases. Its lead products in development include NEO100, which is in Phase 2a clinical trials for treating glioblastoma; and NEO212, a covalently conjugated molecule combining the chemotherapeutic drug temozolomide with perillyl alcohol that is completed preclinical testing.
