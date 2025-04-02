Neometals (OTCMKTS:RDRUY) Trading Up 61.8% – Here’s What Happened

Neometals Ltd (OTCMKTS:RDRUY – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 61.8% on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.33 and last traded at C$0.32. Approximately 608 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 0% from the average daily volume of 611 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.20.
The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.59.
Neometals Ltd explores for mineral projects in Australia. The company operates through three segments: Lithium, Titanium/Vanadium, and Other. Its projects include the Lithium-ion Battery Recycling project provides recycling service of batteries; Vanadium Recovery project, which recovers vanadium pentoxide through processing of steelmaking by-products; Lithium Refinery project; and Barrambie Titanium and Vanadium project located in Western Australia.
