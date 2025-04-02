Nemes Rush Group LLC Sells 349 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Nemes Rush Group LLC reduced its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,881 shares of the company’s stock after selling 349 shares during the quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $590,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. StoneX Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 45.6% during the 4th quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 37,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,804,000 after acquiring an additional 11,877 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,762,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,018,000 after purchasing an additional 113,184 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 13,748,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,090,582,000 after purchasing an additional 727,087 shares during the period. Family Legacy Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 15,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,275,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 605,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,001,000 after buying an additional 8,354 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PEP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $180.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $184.00 to $178.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on PepsiCo from $193.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $169.88.

PepsiCo Stock Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ:PEP opened at $149.67 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $149.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $157.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $205.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $141.51 and a 12-month high of $183.41.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.02. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 58.87%. The business had revenue of $27.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.89 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.78 EPS. PepsiCo’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current year.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 7th were given a $1.355 dividend. This represents a $5.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 7th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.99%.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

