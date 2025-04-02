Nemes Rush Group LLC Raises Stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Nemes Rush Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 1,165.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,886 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,737 shares during the quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $921,398,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,643,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,020,000 after buying an additional 243,681 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 152.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,457,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,339,000 after acquiring an additional 3,292,948 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,343,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,013,000 after acquiring an additional 179,703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,804,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,233,000 after acquiring an additional 19,071 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Price Performance

VYM opened at $128.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $59.20 billion, a PE ratio of 18.76 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $131.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $130.38. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $114.37 and a 1 year high of $135.10.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 21st were issued a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 21st.

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

