Nemes Rush Group LLC Raises Position in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Nemes Rush Group LLC raised its position in shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Free Report) by 34.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,950 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of DTE Energy by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,286,380 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,053,330,000 after purchasing an additional 879,670 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,193,572 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,319,264,000 after buying an additional 662,569 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of DTE Energy by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,899,823 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $350,150,000 after buying an additional 582,643 shares during the period. Zimmer Partners LP bought a new position in shares of DTE Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $69,894,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in DTE Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $66,733,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.06% of the company’s stock.

Get DTE Energy alerts:

Insider Activity at DTE Energy

In related news, CAO Tracy J. Myrick sold 1,014 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.92, for a total value of $131,738.88. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $446,535.04. This trade represents a 22.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Joann Chavez sold 7,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.40, for a total transaction of $935,008.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,862,470.80. This represents a 33.42 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,877 shares of company stock worth $1,559,205. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DTE Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DTE opened at $137.98 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $129.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $125.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $28.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.59. DTE Energy has a fifty-two week low of $103.06 and a fifty-two week high of $139.05.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.01. DTE Energy had a net margin of 11.27% and a return on equity of 12.42%. On average, analysts expect that DTE Energy will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current year.

DTE Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 17th will be issued a $1.09 dividend. This represents a $4.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 17th. DTE Energy’s payout ratio is currently 64.40%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DTE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp cut shares of DTE Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on DTE Energy from $137.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Barclays downgraded DTE Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $137.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, February 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on DTE Energy from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of DTE Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.58.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on DTE Energy

DTE Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to various residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through coal-fired plants, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DTE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DTE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DTE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.