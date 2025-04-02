Nemes Rush Group LLC Increases Stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Nemes Rush Group LLC increased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 344 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Howard Capital Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 2,125 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 1.5% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 602,393 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $295,938,000 after purchasing an additional 9,194 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the third quarter worth $380,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 148.7% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 13,673 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,718,000 after purchasing an additional 8,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ascent Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 76.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 5,451 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,678,000 after purchasing an additional 2,353 shares in the last quarter. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuitive Surgical

In related news, CFO Jamie Samath sold 94 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $571.11, for a total value of $53,684.34. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,502,019.30. This trade represents a 3.45 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brian Edward Miller sold 8,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $485.07, for a total transaction of $4,317,123.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,793,033.06. This represents a 60.72 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 33,754 shares of company stock valued at $17,691,621. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $575.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $525.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Bernstein Bank boosted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $655.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Leerink Partners raised their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $490.00 to $548.00 in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $640.00 to $711.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $611.86.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ:ISRG opened at $496.36 on Wednesday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $364.17 and a 52 week high of $616.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $552.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $533.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $176.79 billion, a PE ratio of 77.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.43.

Intuitive Surgical Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

