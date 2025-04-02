Nemes Rush Group LLC Increases Holdings in DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM)

Nemes Rush Group LLC boosted its position in DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM – Free Report) by 34.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,460 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. Nemes Rush Group LLC’s holdings in DT Midstream were worth $145,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DTM. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of DT Midstream in the 4th quarter valued at $3,002,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in DT Midstream by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in DT Midstream by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 164,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,394,000 after purchasing an additional 34,958 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of DT Midstream by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of DT Midstream by 129.3% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 411,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,926,000 after buying an additional 232,116 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on DTM shares. Williams Trading set a $110.00 price target on DT Midstream in a research report on Monday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of DT Midstream from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of DT Midstream from $106.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of DT Midstream from $102.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of DT Midstream in a research note on Monday, March 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.08.

Insider Activity at DT Midstream

In other DT Midstream news, Director Robert C. Skaggs, Jr. bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $86.92 per share, with a total value of $86,920.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 38,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,359,718.76. This represents a 2.66 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 1,170 shares of company stock valued at $103,357. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DT Midstream Price Performance

NYSE:DTM opened at $98.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $98.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.35. DT Midstream, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.01 and a 12 month high of $114.50. The firm has a market cap of $9.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.84 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

DT Midstream Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. This is a boost from DT Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 17th. DT Midstream’s payout ratio is presently 91.11%.

About DT Midstream

DT Midstream, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Gathering. The Pipeline segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines, storage systems, and natural gas gathering lateral pipelines.

See Also

