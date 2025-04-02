Nemes Rush Group LLC Grows Holdings in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Nemes Rush Group LLC boosted its stake in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) by 29.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,011 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. Nemes Rush Group LLC’s holdings in Dover were worth $190,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Dover in the 4th quarter valued at about $316,228,000. Amundi increased its holdings in Dover by 42.3% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 648,525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $121,417,000 after buying an additional 192,908 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Dover during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,741,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Dover during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,718,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in shares of Dover by 313.7% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 191,127 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,647,000 after acquiring an additional 144,930 shares in the last quarter. 84.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dover Stock Performance

Shares of DOV stock opened at $176.32 on Wednesday. Dover Co. has a 12-month low of $168.20 and a 12-month high of $222.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $192.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $193.58.

Dover Announces Dividend

Dover ( NYSE:DOV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.20. Dover had a return on equity of 21.03% and a net margin of 32.95%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Dover Co. will post 9.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.59%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on DOV shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Dover from $208.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Dover from $217.00 to $211.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Dover from $196.00 to $214.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Dover from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 target price (up from $220.00) on shares of Dover in a report on Friday, January 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $218.18.

Dover Profile

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in vehicle aftermarket, waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

