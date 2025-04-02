Nemes Rush Group LLC Boosts Stake in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR)

Nemes Rush Group LLC grew its stake in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Free Report) by 258.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 952 shares during the quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC’s holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Interactive Brokers Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. SRH Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 66.4% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 90.7% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rialto Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 23.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IBKR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $210.00 price target (up from $200.00) on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Interactive Brokers Group from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Interactive Brokers Group from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $224.00 to $231.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $171.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $204.13.

Insider Buying and Selling at Interactive Brokers Group

In other news, Director Jill Bright bought 135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $219.51 per share, for a total transaction of $29,633.85. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $543,506.76. This trade represents a 5.77 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Interactive Brokers Group Trading Up 4.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ IBKR opened at $173.08 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $201.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $179.46. The stock has a market cap of $73.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.52, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $103.69 and a 12 month high of $236.53.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 5.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 7.46 EPS for the current year.

Interactive Brokers Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. Interactive Brokers Group’s payout ratio is presently 14.16%.

Interactive Brokers Group Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company engages in the execution, clearance, and settlement of trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), precious metals, and cryptocurrencies.

Featured Stories

